Local magician offers online classes for kids

BINGHAMTON, NY – For those looking to pick tricks over treats this year, a local magician has just the class for you.

David Black has started teaching virtual magic courses for kids, including a free one that runs through tomorrow via his Learn to Amaze Magic Academy.

Kids can learn different tricks and lessons that Black says helps their development and socialization, especially now when so many hobbies and activities are canceled.

Black, who is a full time magician and former teacher, says he works to encompass life skills into his classes while kids are having fun.

“When I perform, I’m just trying to help my audience discover magic. And discover the wonder and amazement around them. And yes, it is an illusion, but it just gives you that delight when you say ‘Wow that was was interesting, oh that was neat,” says Black.

Those looking to develop their magic skills can take a free workshop tomorrow, and Black is starting an 8 week virtual Purple Wand Course next week.

Registration information can be found at LearntoAmaze.com.

Black recommends his courses for kids age 7 and up.