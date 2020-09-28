Local housing markets affected as NYC residents move upstate

BINGHAMTON, NY – Upstate New York could face a new wave of people moving up from New York City at a pace that has not been seen in years.

The COVID pandemic and continuing protests in New York City are causing concern among city residents.

Besides safety, some New Yorkers are now realizing that they can do their jobs remotely.

Homes in Poughkeepsie all the way up to Binghamton have been purchased by those with jobs headquartered in the city.

Keller Williams Associate Broker John Burns says Greater Binghamton has benefited from city folk buying homes and also renting apartments.

“We have seen a lot of activity from New York, and I think that’s what’s keeping the market alive. There was the regular, traditional, pent-up demand in the Spring market, as well as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic putting a lot of demand on people leaving New York City,” says Burns.

Burns says the market in our area has picked up significantly over the past few months with new people looking to buy homes in our area.

He says homes are on the market sell far quicker than usual because of that.