Local hospitals unable to resume elective surgeries despite having plenty of capacity

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the second day in a row, Broome County is reporting multiple coronavirus deaths.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced that a man in his 80’s and a woman in her 70’s died of COVID-19.

Garnar also explained that local hospitals are beginning to take down the triage tents they had placed outside their emergency rooms as a way to segregate coronavirus patients.

He says they’re able to safely treat the volume of patients coming into their ER’s without threatening the safety of other patients.

Garnar says both Lourdes and UHS have plenty of capacity yet they’re not qualifying for Governor Cuomo’s new rules that would allow hospitals to resume elective procedures.

The County Exec says the rule requires a hospital to have no more than 10 new coronavirus admissions over a 10 day period to be allowed to perform elective surgeries.

He says our hospitals are averaging 15 hospitalizations.

“So really it’s a matter of 5 hospitalizations over 10 days is the reason we can’t do hundreds and hundreds of very important, very necessary elective surgeries. I hope that when the final guidance comes out, I hope that the hospitals can advocate to either reduce or eliminate that number,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the hospital chains have a combined 41 ICU beds available and 52 ventilators.

Hospitals across the state are in a severe financial strain due to the lost revenue that comes from elective procedures.