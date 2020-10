BINGHAMTON, NY – As cases in Broome County grow, local hospitals have once again decided to dramatically decrease visitation.

Both Lourdes and UHS are no longer allowing visitors into their facilities beginning Tuesday, including hospitals, primary and specialty care and outpatient surgery locations.

However, beginning-of-life, end-of-life and pediatric patient visitors will still be permitted.

Those who are not feeling well are encouraged to call their provider before coming in.