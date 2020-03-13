Local hospitals prepare for coronavirus

BINGHAMTON, NY – As cases of the coronavirus get closer to Broome County, local hospitals are doing their part to diminish the spread of the disease.

UHS is adding screening questions regarding a patient’s travel history and contact with virus carriers to its pre-registration process.

It’s also restricting each patient to one companion.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to call ahead so staff can prepare for their arrival and possibly even come out to the parking lot and swab the patient in their car.

UHS has also seen a doubling of the number of people using its virtual walk-in in the past 3 days and has in turn doubled the number of physicians handling that care.

You can even learn to use it at the UHS Stay Healthy Center in the Oakdale Mall.

“If people don’t know how to make a virtual call, aren’t comfortable with that, they are able to walk into Stay Healthy and the nurses and staff that we have there will be happy to help them with the equipment so that they can do a virtual visit that way,” says Vice President Christina Boyd.

Lourdes is also encouraging patients to use its virtual care, offering a 20 dollar discount during the month of March.

Lourdes is restricting its patients to two visitors each.

Both say they currently have plenty of access to testing for the few patients that have needed it.