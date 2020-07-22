Local horse stable installs new lift to assist with hippotherapy

BINGHAMTON, NY -A horse stable in Binghamton is going the extra mile to make horse riding easier for those with special needs.

Stable Movements on Smith Hill Road installed a lift to assist with hippotherapy which is the therapeutic use of horseback riding.

It works by placing a strong cloth under a person, and then attaching the cloth to the machine.

It then brings the person onto the back of a horse, and after that, the 2 can go on an enjoyable trot.

Owner Theresa Pedroso says hippotherapy makes people with disabilities feel like everyone else.

“As a physical therapist’s assistant, using the horse as a therapy tool is an avenue that I can’t replicate anywhere else. Just being able to provide that in our community is joyful. You think so too?” says Pedroso.

Dan, the young man riding the horse here, has cerebral palsy.

Pedroso says riding horses is one of his favorite things to do.

Stable Movements will be holding a chicken barbecue outside the Tractor Supply Company on Upper Front Street on August 6th so that people with special needs can get scholarships to ride at the facility.