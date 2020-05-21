Local high school senior receives a full scholarship to her dream school

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Windsor High School senior’s dreams of orange and blue are coming true.

Faith Malo’s wish of attending Syracuse University was fulfilled after she was awarded a full scholarship through the Broome-Tioga BOCES New Visions Business Academy’s Junior Achievement Program.

Malo was part of a team that started a small business selling produce pouches last fall through the program, serving as the team lead of Marketing Development.

She says Syracuse is one of her dream schools, however she didn’t believe it was feasible for her to attend.

“I kind of just put it in the back of my mind for the longest time. But then once it came to applying, I still applied to a decent amount of schools, but Syracuse was still one of my top. I did end up visiting on a game day as well, so when I visited I was able to see the school spirit and everything that goes on on campus, and that just made me love it even more,” says Malo.

Malo says that while the news has been incredible, she wishes she was able to go out and celebrate with her family.

She plans to further her marketing experience while in college.

Syracuse University partners with the Junior Achievement Central Upstate New York program annually to award one student a full scholarship based on grades and their involvement in J-A.