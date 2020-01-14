Local high school junior headed to the 2020 High School Honors Performance Series in Vienna, Austria

WINDSOR, NY – A local musical phenom is on her way to one of the global capitals of classical music this year.

Alex DiGennaro has already taken her talents with the French horn to the famed Sydney Opera House in Australia, and many places across the United States, but now, she sets her eyes on Europe.

She first will have a chair at the 2020 Honor Band of America in Indianapolis, but then, she will be at the 2020 High School Honors Performance Series at Musikverein in Vienna, Austria.

DiGennaro says she’s proud to represent little old Windsor.

“It makes me really happy that, because there isn’t many people from upstate New York, and it’s where I come from, so it’s really nice to represent it,” says DiGennaro.

DiGennaro originally wanted to play the trumpet, but her father noticed how much she liked the sound of the french horn, so he assigned her to that calling a french horn a trumpet.

DiGennaro says Juilliard is the school she wants to go to the most after she graduates from Windsor.

While in Vienna, DiGennaro says she will get to see the home of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.