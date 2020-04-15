Local health officials encourage seeking medical attention if needed, saying ERs are safe to go to

BINGHAMTON, NY – As Governor Cuomo mandates the use of face masks in public in New York State, Broome County is asking more local people to consider making them.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing today, County Executive Jason Garnar also brought in representatives from both UHS and Lourdes to discuss the importance of continuing to seek routine medical care as well as not avoiding the Emergency Room until it’s too late.

The medical professionals say that while elective surgeries remain postponed, people with chronic conditions should remain under the close care of their doctors.

Both hospital systems are using telemedicine, either through the phone or video conferencing, to keep in touch with their patients, and have developed a number of techniques for seeing people while staying safe.

And they say you shouldn’t be afraid of coming to the ER when necessary.

“The ER’s are very safe to come to. You shouldn’t delay in coming there. We’ve created negative pressure rooms in the ER, additional training, additional equipment. We’re very focused on both patient safety and staff safety. So, please don’t delay in coming to the Emergency Room,” says UHS Director of Emergency Services Steve Gomez.

As for the masks, Garnar says the supply remains short just as demand is going to increase.

He encourages anyone with a sewing machine to make them and drop them off at the donation collection center at the Oakdale Mall between 8:30 and 2:30 Monday through Friday and the county will distribute them.

“We are in a very tough situation. I’ll say it again, there are very few masks that are out there that we can purchase. I think I mentioned yesterday, I said that we had put in a purchase of just the regular, very simple cloth masks and it’s going to take us minimally 2 weeks to fulfill that order,” says Garnar.

For instructions on how to sew a cloth mask, go to CDC.gov.

Essential businesses that are struggling to procure masks can reach out to the Broome County Emergency Operations Center by calling 778-1183 or emailing EOC@CO.Broome.NY.us.

Garnar says that, in the meantime, bandanas, scarves or any piece of cloth that covers both the nose and mouth will suffice.