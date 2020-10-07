Local group calls to reinvest funds going to police

BINGHAMTON, NY – While Mayor David has been a vocal advocate for the Binghamton Police Department, yesterday, a local citizens group voiced their opinions on police funding.

The Divest, Accountability, Reinvest in Our Community group, or D-A-R-O-C, held a rally outside of Binghamton City Hall before the mayor’s budget address in support of defunding the police.

The group called for Mayor David to reduce the amount of funding given to the police department, saying the city has spent roughly 1.2 million dollars annually on 12 officers that were added to the force over the last 6 years.

Among the ways the group said money could be better spent would be to help those struggling with addiction.

Alexis Pleus, who is the Executive Director of Truth Pharm, says that this would be an opportunity to add some much-needed resources to the area.

“What we need to do is make sure that one, people maybe would have options in their lives to not turn to using substances in the first place. And then, two, if they do turn to substances, and develop a substance abuse disorder, that they have the resources to solve that problem, which would be through treatment and things like that. We don’t have enough treatment slots in Broome County. People wait weeks at a time to get treatment in Broome County,” says Pleus.

Pleus added that if her organization were to be allotted 1.2 million dollars in funding, they would be able to support their entire budget for 6 years.