Local golf pro petitions to open courses

CONKLIN, NY – A local golf pro is lobbying the state to reverse a recent order that effectively closed many golf courses.

Ryan Evans, the head golf professional at Conklin Player’s Club, started an online petition last week to have all golf courses throughout the state re-open.

As of around 3 P-M Monday, Evans had nearly 33,000 signatures on his Change.org page.

The entire CPC crew took many precautions to keep players safe before the course closed on April 9th.

Now, Evans believes with added safety measures and, of course, the state’s approval, people should be able to get back on the course and play.

“I’m very happy that there’s a lot of support for it, and there’s a lot of people that want to come out and play. I believe it’s, obviously, safe, and it’s good for people’s mental health. Obviously, we have to stay inside our homes as much as we can now. It’s good to have an avenue for people to come outside, enjoy the fresh air, and enjoy playing,” says Evans.

Some municipal courses, like Binghamton’s Ely Park and Broome County’s En-Joie, have said they plan to reopen Tuesday.

Evans says that’s because they aren’t allowing carts and golfers will be forced to walk, something that’s challenging on C-P-C’s steep terrain.

However, Evans says Conklin Player’s Club is looking at ways to reopen this Thursday while complying with the regulations.

Tee time reservations can be made at 775-3042.