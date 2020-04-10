Local funeral home transitions to online services

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local funeral home is changing the way it does its memorial services.

Savage DeMarco Funeral Service is ensuring the safety of families by transitioning to online-based memorial services.

People can contact the funeral home, and they will get an email containing a password for the Zoom app.

From there, everyone can view the service online, from the safety of their own home.

Savage DeMarco Funeral Service Owner Peter Savage says his focus is on the safety of the families watching.

“It’s beneficial for the families. It allows us to continue striving to help the families through a very difficult time. By utilizing technology, they are still getting the support of the public and their friends and family via Zoom and via our website,” says DeMarco.

Savage says the mission of his establishment has always been families serving families.

The facility can be reached at SavageFS.com or by calling 785-2841.

The funeral home also provides grief support and pre-planning of services.