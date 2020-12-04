Local firefighters ring bells for the Salvation Army

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton firefighters are also doing their part to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.

Members of the department’s benevolent association took turns ringing the bell for the Salvation Army today outside of the Price Chopper on Glenwood Avenue.

The union’s public relations director Chris Mallery says that customers entering and exiting the store have been very generous with stuffing the red kettle and with their holiday greetings.

“It’s no different than any other year. People are great. They’re happy to see us. All you have to do is say Hi to them and they’re more than willing to give you some change,” says Mallery.

The firefighters support a number of charitable causes throughout the year, including a charity hockey game to benefit the American Heart Association, a cemetery cleanup and a stair climb to raise money for the victims of September 11th and their families.

The Salvation Army is still in need of bell ringers this year.

If you’re able to volunteer, please call 722-2987.