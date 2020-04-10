Local DJ moves trivia night to Facebook

BINGHAMTON, NY -A local DJ is keeping people’s spirits high while also staying safe.

Andy Papaleo, owner of AP Entertainment, has been hosting team trivia nights through Facebook Live on his business’s Facebook page.

Papaleo hosts the games every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8 PM, with each night boasting around 30 teams competing.

Under normal circumstances, Papaleo hosts trivia live Monday through Thursday at four different sites, The Brickyard, Colonial, the Galley Tavern, and Beer Tree.

While many people are stuck in their homes, Papaleo saw an opportunity to provide some happiness and competition.

And the response has been more positive than he could have imagined.

“It’s tough for me to put into words. It’s very overwhelming. But, the main thing that motivates me to keep up, you know, the fun. Keep up the, you know, for an hour or two, you escape from what this craziness is that’s been going on for the last month,” says Papaleo.

If you’d like to try your hand at trivia night, head over to the AP Entertainment’s Facebook page for more information on how to join in.