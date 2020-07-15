Local Cold Case: Who killed Bessie Williams?

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police Troop C are shedding light once again on a 36 year-old cold case.

19 year-old Bessie Williams of Johnson City was reported missing on the evening of November 4, 1983 after she did not return to her apartment.

Photo of Williams provided by NYS Police Troop C

It wasn’t until April 11, 1985 that Binghamton Police responded to a report of human remains, found off King Street in the Town of Barker and connected them to Williams.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and ever since, police have been attempting to identify a suspect whose vehicle was towed in the fall of 1983 from a field near where the remains were found.

The suspect was described as a 25-30 year-old white male, most likely drunk, 5’7 to 5’10, wearing work boots, jeans and a blue windbreaker.

Suspect sketch provided by NYS Police Troop C

He drove a 1970s white hatchback.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to reach out to the New York State Police at 561-7400.