Due to COVID-19 concerns in New York State, a few organizations and events have announced closing and cancellations.

The Region 12 Odyssey of the Mind tournament, set for Saturday at Broome-Tioga BOCES, has been cancelled.

The Saint Patrick’s Day parades in Syracuse and Scranton have been cancelled.

The Binghamton Devils season has been suspended until further notice.

The start of the Rumble Ponies season has been postponed.

The Vestal Museum is closed but will make appointments in some cases.