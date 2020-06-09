Local clergy members hold their own gathering in memory of George Floyd

BINGHAMTON, NY – On the same day as the final public memorial for George Floyd took place in Houston, Binghamton-area clergy members held a public gathering of their own in his memory.

Reverend Tim Taugher and Reverend Kim Chastain organized a peaceful assembly at the Martin Luther King Junior statue in Binghamton earlier today.

Those who attended knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, representing the time George Floyd suffered before his death while in Minneapolis police custody.

Afterward, the names of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and Tony McDade were read aloud.

This prompted those in the crowd to call out names of other victims of racial violence including Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner.

After being silent in the past, Father Tim says that now is the time for clergy members to stand up and speak out against racial injustice.

“We’ve been too quiet too long. What’s taking place now is a reminder, and opening our eyes, to raise our voices and begin speaking. And also educating our communities, our faith communities as well,” says Taughter.

The gathering today was the latest in a series of events and protests sparked by Floyd’s death.