Local businessman Adam Weitsman offers Davis College campus for emergency hospital beds

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local businessman Adam Weitsman says he’s prepared to delay his plans for the former Davis College campus if local officials think it could be used for emergency hospital beds.

Weitsman tells NewsChannel 34 that he has offered to donate full use of the entire facility at no charge to any federal, state or local government agency to set up a base of operations to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Weitsman says there are zero strings attached and he’s not looking for any money or tax breaks from the arrangement.

He says that Davis kept the buildings in great shape and they’re move-in ready.