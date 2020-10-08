Local businesses line up to help the Discovery Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – Supporters are lining up to benefit the Discovery Center as it deals with the financial fallout of the pandemic.

Champions of the Discovery Center is the name being given to businesses and individuals who have volunteered to hold fundraisers for the children’s museum.

The pandemic forced the museum to close for months and it is still operating at just 25 percent capacity.

And it also lost revenue from its childcare programs and private parties.

Interim Executive Director Cheryl Dutko says the unsolicited help proves how much the community cares.

“People have such fond memories of bringing their kids here, having a wonderful time. And it’s because of those memories that people are reaching out and remembering and saying, ‘The Discovery Center is an important place and we want to see it continue,” says Dutko.

First in line among the champions is Binghamton Fluorescent in Binghamton which has organized a Delicious and De-LIGHT-ful Food Truck Fundraiser for Saturday from noon until 5.

The Mountain Top Clambakes food truck will be in the parking lot at 235 Main Street selling clams, shrimp and other barbecue items with contact-less delivery to your car.

B and B Kettle Corn will also be there and all 3 businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Discovery Center.

“Many generations have used the Discovery Center. This fundraiser is to demonstrate how important the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is to the Binghamton area. How we rely on it,” says Binghamton Fluorescent Owner Andy Shuman.

You can pre-order by going to MountainTopGrove.com.

Craft Bar and Kitchen in downtown Binghamton is also planning a fundraiser that starts on Sunday.

From Sunday through Thursday for the next 2 weeks, Craft will donate a portion of its sales of its family packs to the Discovery Center.