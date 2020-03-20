Local business plans on offering food to children on weekends

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton deli is making sure schoolchildren are fed over the weekend.

Northside Deli and Grocery is offering neighborhood kids who attend nearby Roosevelt Elementary a free lunch between 10 and 1 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The 24-7 eatery is getting ready for its first of many weekends with this new initiative.

The deli will be offering turkey sandwiches, with or without cheese, plus fries and a drink, and hopes to inspire other businesses to follow its example.

Manager Aseel Mohamed says the need is stronger because many people have been laid off from work.

“Tough times reveal who is going to step forward, and we are trying to step forward and take that role to do what we can to help. It might not be much, but for the time being, I think it’s enough for now. We take pride in being able to step forward, and hopefully encourage other businesses to do the same,” says Mohamed.

Roosevelt Elementary School sent out flyers today at its weekday lunch checkpoint today thanking the deli.

Principal David Chilson says he is appreciative of the effort.

Northside Deli says it plans to remain open 24-7.