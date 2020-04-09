Local business hands out free plants

BINGHAMTON, NY – While schools and restaurants are giving out free food to students, another local business is handing out a spirit boost.

Anyone who wants to may pick up a free plant from the Renaissance Floral Gallery on Binghamton’s Westside.

Owner Ken Havenstein says the appearance and smell of plants and flowers can lift a person’s mood.

He calls them Spirit Boosting Equipment, or SBE.

Free plants include bouquets of flowers and green plants like ivies, Wandering Jews, Philodendrons, and more.

Havenstein says he wracked his brain to come up with an idea to help the community.

“Peoples spirits are so low and so depressed that I think that something like this will really work to boost people’s spirits. I think that is what we are calling it, Spirit Boosting Equipment. Rather than the PPE, the SBE,” says Havenstein.

The gallery is also taking donations of unused pots, containers, tools, and other things so that they can repurpose them for their plants.

If you do have something that would fit their needs, you can call 217-4456.