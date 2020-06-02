Local beauty service struggles with reopening costs

VESTAL, NY – A local beauty service is struggling with the high cost of reopening with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Permanent Cosmetics has a room in the White Rose Day Spa on Old Vestal Road, and hasn’t yet been cleared by the state to reopen.

While the business has been in limbo, owner and operator Bonnie Gardner Drumm has spent lots of money in getting the proper tools for her business to be safe.

Permanent Cosmetics does tattoos eyebrows, eyeliner, lips, and other enhancements, including special treatments for cancer patients.

She’s had to buy single use gowns, masks, face shields, and more.

Drumm says everything she has purchased may not last long.

“The cost of reopening, and I am a single business owner, I rent here, it is expensive. I am over 15 hundred dollars just to reopen. That will get me through, probably, a couple of months. depending on how many clients I can do,” says Drumm.

By her calculations, Drumm will only be able to serve about 3 or 4 people per day once her business reopens, as she factors in time to re-sanitize her office and other things people would touch.

She used to be able to work with 6 to 8 people, which means even once her business does reopen, she will continue to lose money.

Her schedule is already full for once she reopens.