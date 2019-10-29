Local author tells personal stories in her first book

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A Binghamton woman is sharing a personal family story that she believes will inspire readers to live a life of real abundance.

Kathy Corse held a book signing recently at My Uncle’s Place in Hillcrest for her first book “All That I Had.”

It tells the true story of some personal sacrifices her mother Catherine made for which she would be repaid decades later in life.

Corse says it’s a very moving and inspirational story that will keep you thinking long after the last page has been turned.

She hopes it motivates others to focus on what’s most important in life.

“Spending time with your family, appreciating the people who are important to you in life. Taking the time to do some things that maybe you haven’t had a chance to do, that have been on your heart. My story has been on my heart for 15 years and it’s finally completed. I’m very happy,” says Corse.

Corse says he plans more book signings in the future.

You can purchase the book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble or at the

Arrowhead Parable Christian Store on Harry L Drive in Johnson City.