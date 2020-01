OWEGO, NY – A local author is bringing her heartfelt story about a gift with lasting impact to a bookstore in Owego Saturday.

Kathy Corse of Binghamton will read from and discuss her book “All That I Had” at Riverow Bookshop on Front Street in Owego.

It chronicles a real-life event in her life back in 1960 involving her mother who is still alive at the age of 96.

The event runs from 2 until 4 Saturday.