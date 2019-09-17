Local artist turns author with new book and radio drama

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Local punk rock artist AmarA is exploring a new medium by turning her novel into a serial radio drama.

AmarA has partnered with WBDY 99.5, an FM station operated by the Bundy Museum of History and Art in Binghamton, to bring her book “Awake” to the airwaves.

Originally published in 2013, AmarA is out with a revised and improved version of the novel about a young woman trying to find out how she became a vampire.

While producing an audio version of the book, replete with sound effects and ambient music, the Whitney Point artist decided that it would also make a great radio drama.

“Behind it, the ambiance of Seattle and cafes and traffic and sound effects for the fights, When things happen, there’s all these sound effects that go on. And it just creates a much more immersive experience. And putting that on the radio is just the most exciting thing,” says AmarA.

