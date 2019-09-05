Local artist couple AmarA*jk also on display this weekend

by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON N.Y -And the passion of local artist couple AmarA*jk is on display at the Marcy Swartz Gallery inside of the lobby 5 Riverside Tower.

The exhibition titled “Passionate” features a variety of old and new work by the Whitney Point residents including paintings, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

There are even sections from a large background mural that AmarA painted for the Tri-Cities Opera production of “The Tragedy of Carmen.”

“Which is a very passionate show. I mean ‘Carmen’ everybody knows that’s a show about passion. So, there’s this huge bull, there’s a dancing girl, and there’s this expansive dove. And that gave me the idea for the title ‘Passionate.’ And it seemed to fit because that’s what we are,” says AmarA.

AmarA*jk also submitted an entry for the LUMA Mural Mapping Project so they have a foot in that festival as well.

First Friday takes place from 6 to 9 tomorrow at 19 venues in the city.

