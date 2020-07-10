Local animal shelter to hold Brooks BBQ fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local animal shelter is hosting a popular fundraiser Saturday.

Every Dog’s Dream Rescue, located inside Petco, will be offering Brooks Barbecue tomorrow in the parking lot.

The $13 meal features a half chicken, potato, roll, cole slaw, cookie and water.

The proceeds will go toward the rescue, which operates on a volunteer basis.

While all the cats you see here are up for adoption, shelter partner Dave Staff says one of the ways the proceeds will be used is to help protect the unadoptable and feral cats in the community.

“At this stage with us doing T and R out in the community, which is trap and release. We’re bringing in,we’re trapping cats, taking and having them vetted and they go through a spay or neuter, and then return back to the community. And this stops the reproduction of kittens,” says Staff.

This is the third Brooks fundraiser the shelter has put on, and staff say they will likely sell out.

If you would like to preorder, you can visit Every Dog’s Dream Adoption Center on Facebook.



There will also be a bottle drive and kettle corn stand.