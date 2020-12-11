Local activists plan rally outside Broome County Jail to rally for inmate release due to COVID

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local criminal justice reform activists are once again calling for inmates to be let out of jail to keep them from catching the virus.

The activists plan a rally outside the Broome County Jail tomorrow that they’ve dubbed Bring Them Home for the Holidays.

They especially want those at higher risk of infection and those serving short terms for parole or probation violations to be released.

Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that 18 inmates were active COVID cases this week as well as 8 corrections officers.

Harder says 4 of 14 jail pods are in full lockdown and movement throughout the facility has been restricted in order to stem the outbreak.

Those who are infected are either being treated in the medical ward or are confined and isolated to their cells.

Harder says he has no power to release inmates, that would be up to the judicial system.