Local activists hold rally backing Brindisi on his impeachment decision

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dozens of local activists showed their appreciation for Brindisi’s decision during a rally in downtown Binghamton today.

Indivisible Binghamton organized a demonstartion outside the MetroCenter where Brindisi has his Binghamton office.



The group held signs, banged bongo drums, sang patriotic songs and yelled chants calling on Congress to both impeach and remove President Trump.



Indivisble Binghamton Co-Lead Linda Quilty says that while she believes Trump has committed numerous impeachable offenses, the main issue at hand is his efforts to entice a foreign country, Ukraine, to interfere in our elections.



Quilty says that even though there’s almost no likelihood that the US Senate will vote to remove him, the House should impeach on principle.

“We do have to stand up and take a stance, otherwise the more we ignore what he’s doing, the more he does. So, we have to take a stance,” said Quilty.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump tomorrow between 4 and 6 P-M.



Impeachment is akin to an indictment.

Once impeached, Trump will face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate with a 2 thirds vote required to remove him.



That trial is expected to take place early in the new year.