Local activists celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local activists chose to celebrate women from the civil rights movement as part of Martin Luther King Day commemorations today.

The Broome-Tioga NAACP held its annual celebration on the second floor of Binghamton City Hall this afternoon.

Participants praised such civil rights icons as Coretta Scott King, Harriett Tubman, and Rosa Parks.

There were also emotional speeches, music, and food, including a large cake.

City Councilwoman and Keynote Speaker Angela Riley says peace and love must stand above all other emotions when fighting for peace.

“Remember he carried a message of peace, and he put God as the center knowing that love, we must love our neighbors as ourselves, and that transcends all ills, all negativity, and all forces that may fight against that unity. And that’s important, even today,” says Councilwoman Angela Riley.

Riley says we must understand other people’s beliefs if we are to unite as one city, state, or nation.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Councilman Joe Burns were also in attendance.

Master of Ceremonies Mornee Curry says the holiday is more than just a day off of work.

It’s an opportunity to come together as King wanted.

“Even though we usually celebrate holidays as an event, as something, we’re actually celebrating a person. So I think that’s a good reason to come out and celebrate, and not just be home and taking the day off,” said Master of Ceremonies Mornee Curry.

Curry says she enjoys having children come out and learn about the man behind the holiday.

Another annual celebration of King’s legacy takes place this evening at 6:30 at Salvation Temple Church on the corner of Main and Walnut streets in the city.

A walk from the MLK Park and Promenade began at 6 PM.