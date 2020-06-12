Little Italy announces social distance friendly events

ENDICOTT, NY – A popular section of Endicott is taking steps to reopen, starting this weekend.

Little Italy has announced a special take out meal planned for Wednesday, featuring one item each from 6 of the restaurants in the neighborhood.

Saint Anthony’s Feast Days will also take place this weekend, albeit in drive thru fashion.

Both events sold out, meaning the Endicott community will be producing over 600 meals in only 3 days.

Little Italy Board President Michael Romeo says the time spent closed has resulted in restoration projects in the neighborhood, such as a restored kitchen in the Heritage Center.

“It’s the pride in the neighborhood. It’s my grandparents and everybody else’s grandparents and family members settling there. And we’re trying to rejuvenate what they once created. The memories of the old Northside of Endicott. And, put in to place our new twist on it, too, making it modern and current for everyone today,” says Romeo.

Even if you missed out on these events, Romeo says that the George W Johnson Park will now be open Thursdays through Saturday from 5 to 8, with picnic tables to enjoy your takeout any time.

There will also be a chicken barbecue on June 28th in conjunction with Saint Anthony’s.

You can pre order at StAnthonyEndicott.org.