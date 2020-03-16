List of restaurants who are offering their food to kids

1  of  3
by: NC 34 Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY – The following restaurants are offering pick up during the day for school aged children:

Craft, Michelangelo’s, Cortese. Spiedie and Rib Pit Binghamton location, Relief Pitcher, Lost Dog Cafe, Petersons Tavern, Alexander’s Cafe, The Spot, Tall Blonde Cafe, Nicks, Rossi’s Pizza, Tony’s, Joeys Pizzeria, Jim Roma’s Bakery, Jimmy Johns, Lisle Inn, Hitchin Post, Brody’s Pizza, MJ’s, Whitney Point Kitchen, JKS Home Improvement, Reds Kettle Inn, The Topper, River Rock Diner, California Grill, Chat-a-Wyle.

It is recommended to visit each business’s Facebook page or give them a call to view the restrictions they have up.

