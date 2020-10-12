List of possible COVID-19 exposures

BROOME COUNTY, NY – Another list of COVID-19 exposure spots has been released:

The Broome County Health Department has learned a person who was at Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 214 Reynolds Rd in Johnson City, on October 3rd has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on October 3rd between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., we ask you to selfquarantine until October 18th. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms. The Broome County Health Department has also learned that a person who was at Chenango Bridge Red and White, located at 604 River Rd. in Binghamton, on October 5th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on October 5th between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until October 20th respectively.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at Subway, located at 721 Upper Court St. in Binghamton, on October 4th and 5th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on October 4th between 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. or October 5th between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until October 19th or October 20th respectively.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at Midway Lanes Bowling Center, located at 213 N. Jensen Rd. in Vestal, on October 1st has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on October 1st between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until October 16th.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at the Mirabito Convenience Store, located at 3117 Watson Blvd in Endwell, on October 2nd and October 4th has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on October 2nd between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. or October 4th between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. we ask you to self-quarantine until October 17th or 19th respectively.

The Broome County Health Department has also learned a person who was at the Mirabito Convenience Store, located at 201 Vestal Pkwy E. in Vestal, on October 1st has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at that location on October 1st between 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. we ask you to selfquarantine until October 16th.