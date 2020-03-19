List of Broome County facilities closing Thursday:

From Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

County Executive Jason Garnar Announces County Facilities to Close to Public Starting Thursday, March 19, 2020

(TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY) Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Wednesday afternoon most county facilities will be closing completely to the public as part of the County’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19).



Here is a complete list of County facilities now closed to the public:

• Broome County Office Building of Office for Aging

▪ Walk-ins will not be accepted during the closure. Those in need of assistance should call (607) 778-2411. o Clerk’s Office

▪ Including DMVs o The Legislature Office

▪ Can be contacted by phone at (607) 778-2131 or by e-mail at LegClerk@BroomeCounty.us.

▪ Legislators can be contacted via phone and e-mail. Contact information can be found on the Legislature’s website www.gobroomecounty.com/legis.

▪ Freedom of Information requests can be sent via e-mail at FOIL.Broome@BroomeCounty.us, through our website www.GoBroomeCounty.com/FOIL or by contacting the FOIL Office by phone at (607) 778-2287. Electronic submission of requests is preferred. o Office of Management and Budget/Treasury

▪ Tax certificates will be available at the tax drop off site.

▪ You must include prepayment for tax certificates. Payments should be by check or money order. Please identify a parcel number or include a phone number on your check.

▪ To determine the amount of delinquent taxes owed, call (607) 778-2161 or (607) 778- 2238. Receipts will be mailed. o Personnel

▪ Civil Service exams postponed until further notice. Call (607) 778-2185. o Real Property Tax Services

▪ Residents who need to make tax payments should call the Real Property Tax Service in advance to determine the details of their payment. Payments should be mailed in. Payments that must be dropped off in person should be deposited in a drop-box located in the lobby of the County Office Building. Call (607) 778-2169 with questions. o Security

▪ Call (607) 778-2107 if you need assistance. Veterans Services

▪ Not taking appointments at this time

▪ If you need assistance call (607) 778-2147.

• Broome County Dog Shelter

• Broome County DPW Highway

• Broome County Forum Theatre

• Broome County Health Department WIC Clinic, Tuberculosis Clinic and Cancer Services Program by appointment only o Environmental Health Permits by mail and drop box at entrance

• Broome County Office for Aging Senior Centers

• Broome County Office of Emergency Services

• Broome County Public Library

• Career and Community Services Center of Broome County

• George R. Harvey Justice Building

If you have an appointment with the District Attorney’s office, call (607) 7782423 for an update.

If you need assistance contact your probation officer with questions, or call (607) 778-2121. Message from the Public Defender’s Office: Defendants are advised to contact the office by phone to schedule an intake interview at (607) 778-2403.

• Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

• Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center o Willow Point’s restrictions on visitation announced last week remain in effect.

The following departments remain open:

• Board of Elections

Residents should call before arriving.

• Broome County Landfill

• Broome County Parks

• Broome County Transit

• Greater Binghamton Airport o Flights will continue as scheduled.

• The Department of Social Services o As of Monday, March 23, 2020, all consumer appointments at Broome County DSS for non-emergency purposes are suspended.

We will continue providing assistance in our offices to those with emergency needs such as homelessness, eviction, and disconnected utilities. We are encouraging the public to submit

applications for services electronically (when available) or by mail.

There is also a drop box that consumers can use to deliver documents.

Changes will be made as we continue to evaluate the situation.

You can reach any department by contacting (607) 778-8000

Additionally, following Governor Cuomo’s directive, Broome County reduced its county employees working in county facilities by 50% implementing work from home protocols for many employees as of Wednesday, March 18.