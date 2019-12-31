Libraries in need of more funding

ALBANY, NY – This year state lawmakers approved nearly 97 million dollars in state aid for libraries and their systems.

But, some say even more funding is needed next year.

Our libraries are a tremendous asset to New York State.

Assemblyman Robert Smullen calls libraries the “public portal” to “access the world’s knowledge.”

And despite an estimated 6 billion dollar state budget gap he says:

I think it’s crucial that all members of this committee and all members of the state assembly be committed to the goal of protecting funding for our state libraries

The State Department of Education is asking for libraries to receive 102.6 million dollars, or 6 million dollars more next year.

This year 34 million also went to construction a library construction grant program.

Librarians say nowadays libraries are about more than books.

Libraries aren’t just providing internet access, they’re also providing digital literary instruction, they are making sure that people know how to use the information they find online.

Libraries will also play a role in helping educate people about the upcoming Census, and encouraging people to fill out the application online.