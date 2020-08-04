Liberty Street fire destroys apartment complex

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over 20 people are homeless after a fire Sunday on Binghamton’s Northside.

The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a blaze at 6:11 Sunday morning at a rundown apartment building on Liberty Street.

Officials say the fire started in an apartment on the ground floor and worked its way up the structure.

They suspect the cause may have been an electrical overload.

Every tenant was able to escape, with an elderly woman requiring assistance.

The building itself has been deemed unsalvageable, and is expected to be torn down quickly.