LG&T Tennis Challenger cancelled

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another major summer event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The LG&T Tennis challenger has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

This comes after the ATP announcing the suspension of professional tennis globally (which includes all USTA Pro Circuit events) until July 13, 2020.

“With the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic and its effect on both our community and the broader sports world, organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the Binghamton Tennis Challenger for this summer,” said Howard Rittberg, of title sponsor LG&T. “Since its inception in 1994, the Challenger has brought top-ranked tennis players from around the world to Binghamton, providing an annual jolt to the local economy and raising thousands of dollars for charity”.

The tournament will continue in 2021.