Legislation passed in Albany requiring seat belts for all back seat passengers

ALBANY, NY – New legislation was passed on Wednesday that will mandate everyone, no matter their age, will have to wear a seat belt in the back seat.

“The Assembly Majority is committed to making sure our roads are safe for everyone,” Speaker Carl Heastie said.

“When you refuse to wear a seat belt, you are not just taking your own life into your hands, you put at-risk the lives of those in the car with you. Requiring everyone, regardless of where they are sitting, to buckle up will save lives.”

“Accidents happen, but this bill will make our roads safer for everyone who gets in a car,” Assemblymember Magnarelli said.

“As chair of the Transportation Committee, I have worked with my Assembly Majority colleagues to make sure New Yorkers can get around safely and efficiently. This seat belt requirement is just common sense.”

Passengers under the age of 16 are required to wear seat belts in both the front and back, but everyone over 16 did not have to wear them in the back.

Safety experts believe that using seat belts in the back could prevent more than two thirds of fatalities and serious injuries.