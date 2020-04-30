Leadership Alliance Forum holds bi-weekly teleconferences for business leaders

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local business and economic development organizations are offering guidance to companies facing the greatest amount of uncertainty in their history.

The Leadership Alliance, a task force made up of local government, industry and groups such as The Agency and the Greater Binghamton Chamber, is holding biweekly teleconferences updating business leaders on best practices and strategies as well as resources available to assist them.

Its most recent forum included results of a survey of local businesses, information on the awarding of forgivable loans through the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program and an update on the pandemic’s impact on local tourism.

Stacey Duncan, the Agency Executive Director and CEO of the Chamber, says beyond the immediate crisis, many sectors face an uncertain future, including manufacturing and agriculture.

“They don’t harvest it for a few months now. What we’re hearing is, ‘How much do I buy? How much do I plan for?’ Same for manufacturing. You’re not buying raw materials and having them expedited in 2 days. You’re buying in advance. You’re buying inventory, you’re mapping out that strategy,” says Duncan.

Duncan says economists predict a loss of 20 to 25 percent of businesses as a result of the economic crisis.

And that many small companies may struggle to bring back laid off employees given the additional 600 dollars per week that the federal government is adding to unemployment benefits.

Duncan says those that were making $55,000 a year or less are likely making more with the unemployment.

She says that with a phased reopening looming, businesses who develop and start implementing a plan now will fare better.

The Leadership Alliance plans to continue holding Zoom updates every other week.

More information is available at GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com.