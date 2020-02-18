Lead characters in CV’s “Hello Dolly” explain the show and their characters

Chenango Valley -Amidst sparkling costumes and bright lights, the students in Chenango Valley’s Theater Guild are ready to take the stage in their version of “Hello Dolly.”

Among the cast of this golden age show are some talented performers, including sophomore Saniah Reeves, who plays the infamous the matchmaker Dolly Levi.

Rounding out the leading cast is senior Jim Hart who plays Cornelius Hackl, sophomore Forrest Dorn who plays Barnaby Tucker, junior Bridgette Turner who plays Minnie Fay and junior Faith Riegal who plays Irene Molloy:

The show is directed by Joshua Vanderslice and will be performed Friday and Saturday February 21st and 22nd at 7pm and Sunday, February 23rd at 2pm.

or purchase them at the door