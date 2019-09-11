Lawmakers remember 9/11

WASHINGTON D.C -Two New York Congressmen, Tom Reed from Corning and Joe Morelle of Rochester, say more needs to be done for September 11th survivors, first responders, and families of the victims.

Earlier this year, Congress reauthorized the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright talks with the lawmakers about this year’s success and what’s next.

Across the nation – many paused for a moment of silence to reflect on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks…

{***Congressman Joseph Morelle, D/NY ***} One of those days I think none of us will forget.

New York Congressman Joseph Morelle says he remembers vividly where he was 18 years ago when the attacks unfolded in New York City…

{***Congressman Joseph Morelle, D/NY ***} I was in the city on legislative business when I was in the state legislature and I was about to come home when the tower – first tower was hit….

Morelle says as a nation we must never forget – and he’s proud Congress passed a bill to fund the 9-11 victims compensation fund through the year 2090.

{***Congressman Joseph Morelle, D/NY ***} You can say ‘never forget’ and continue to honor victims and have moments of silence but if you’re not prepared to put the American government behind those people and their families then I think they would be empty expressions.

{ON CAM} The bill was signed into law – thanks in large part to lobbying efforts by comedian Jon Stewart and first responders now suffering the effects of the toxic fallout at Ground Zero…Shanksville… and the Pentagon…

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} They never have to worry about Washington DC being by their side as they deal with the horrific impacts of that day…

New York Congressman Tom Reed says he’s glad both parties got this done before the 18th anniversary of 9/11…

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} What I most appreciate about getting that done before 9/11 is we did the right thing for the victims of 9/11 and we made sure that their voice was heard here in Washington.

The law solidifies lawmakers appreciation for the first responders, victims sacrifices made that day…

In Washington, Morgan Wright.