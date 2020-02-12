Lawmakers in Washington urge a truce

WASHINGTON, DC – After one of the most divisive weeks in recent American political history, Democrats and Republicans who are part of the congressional “Problem Solvers Caucus” are urging a truce.

NewsChannel 34’s Raquel Martin reports on the group’s effort to convince lawmakers to put differences aside and come together.

Rep. Dean Phillips: “We are the antidote.”

Rep. Fred Upton: “If not now when, if not us who?”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin: “There is no governing without Republicans and Democrats getting in a room together and hashing things out.”

Freshman Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin says the bipartisan problem solvers caucus – comprised of 50 mostly moderate lawmakers – offers passable solutions.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin: This has indeed become one of the most production 60 minutes of my week.

She and Michigan Republican Fred Upton say Congress needs to put party politics aside and join them – to pass important legislation.

Rep. Fred Upton: “I’ll unite with anyone who wants to work together.”

Caucus members say because of their efforts, legislation helping veterans, military widows, 911 victims and preventing animal cruelty have made it to the President’s desk.

Rep. Tom Reed: “At the end of the day leadership wants to get something done.”

Republican Congressman Tom Reed Co-Chairs the caucus.

He says he’s optimistic because the group is increasingly working with leadership in both chambers.

Rep. Tom Reed: “We’re not afraid of what we’re doing here.”

“Hopefully the confrontational or adversarial relationship that sometimes can spawn between leadership and a group like us are minimized.”

The group says their next focus will be on solving problems related to healthcare and infrastructure repair.