Lawmakers establish the Save Minor League Task force in hopes to saving hometown baseball

WASHINGTON DC – Congress is looking to strike out a plan by Major League Baseball to cut 42 minor league teams from its farm system.

Without support from MLB, the teams are likely to fold, leaving smaller cities and towns, including Binghamton, with empty ballparks.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the continued Congressional efforts to save the teams.

<{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} Minor League Baseball is so important to many small cities across the country, it’s part of our pastime.

But it’s at risk striking out… New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi warns 42 minor league teams could lose their Major League affiliation if the MLB has its way…

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} I think if we work together here we can actually come up with a compromise

Brindisi is ramping up efforts to save those teams… like the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in his home New York district.

The team could lose their affiliation with the New York Mets…

The issue has drawn the ire of many on Capitol Hill — including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

{***Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D/NY: ***} Major League Baseball comes to us for certain things and now we’re coming to them.

Schumer says he intends to fight to save the teams.

Lawmakers have also established the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force…

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} I encourage Major League Baseball to sit down with these clubs work with them to address any concerns.

2020 Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders has also cried foul… he hit back at the proposal saying it “…would be an absolute disaster for baseball fans, workers and communities throughout the country.”

MLB responded to Sanders saying they’re “…committed to negotiating with Minor League Baseball to find solutions that balance the competing interests of local communities, MLB Clubs, Minor League owners…”

Lawmakers say they plan to monitor the negotiations and progress very closely…