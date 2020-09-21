Lawmakers debate March to Common Ground

WASHINGTON, DC – The Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled its “March to Common Ground” framework in a story you saw here on NewsChannel 34 last week.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us that, even though some lawmakers like parts of the plan, some think it isn’t big enough.

{***Congressman John Katko, R/NY ***} If we can get this done the American people will be better off for it.

New York Congressman John Katko says the plan from the Problem Solvers will help Americans through a $1,200 direct payment and boosted unemployment benefits.

{***Congressman John Katko, R/NY ***} it gives you a premium of $600 above the unemployment insurance but it caps you at what your income was before you were unemployed.

Katko and New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi say says it’s wrong to make the American people wait any longer for relief.

{*** Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} There are folks who are still out of work who need additional unemployment assistance, there are small businesses that are still hurting and need additional PPP loans.

So far congressional leadership are rejecting the plan.

But Brindisi says other lawmakers are ready for a deal.

{*** Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} I would be willing to bet if you put our plan on the floor tomorrow in the House and the Senate it would pass with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The bipartisan group says… despite the rejection from party leaders… they’re making progress… and building the momentum needed to pass the next relief package.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} the number of members who have come up and joined us in this effort means a deal has to be done.

New York Congressman Tom Reed, Co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus says the White House has even signaled its support.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} This is about what’s needed for the American people. The American people are still suffering.

Reed says lawmakers have two weeks to get a deal done.