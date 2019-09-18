Lawmakers continue to debate gun background checks

WASHINGTON D.C -Democratic lawmakers continue to push the President and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to take action on gun control.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, Republicans and the President continue to resist the effort, despite national polls that show most American support closing the remaining background check loopholes.

<{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} The time for turning a blind eye is over!

Senate Democrats say they’re fed up with inaction on gun control efforts in Washington…

{***Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT ***} Don’t tell me that this issue is controversial.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy led more than 20 of his fellow Senate Democratic lawmakers Tuesday night, in a marathon of Senate floor speeches…

demanding that Republicans allow a vote on a bill to close loopholes in the federal gun background check law…

{***Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT ***} People love background checks. Apple pie, baseball, and grandma–none of them are

as popular as background checks are.

{***Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer, D/NY ***} Leader McConnell, put H.R. 8 up for a vote on the floor of the Senate

HR 8 is the Universal Background check bill that passed the House in February…



Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey urged Republicans to break from the National Rifle Association and allow a Senate vote on the bill…

{Senator Edward Markey, D/MA} Forget the money from the NRA. Forget all of its spending. Let us not put a price on the lives of 34,000 Americans who died just last year

{ON CAM} But Republicans maintain they’re waiting on guidance from the president about what kind of proposal he would support…

Rob Portman of Ohio…

{***Senator Rob Portman, R/OH ***} One of the things Mitch McConnell has made clear is that if the president is going to veto something we’re not going to take it up on the Senate floor

Republicans say they hope to get that guidance from the White House in the coming days…

In Washington, Morgan Wright.