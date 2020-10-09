Latest Numbers, October 9

Broome County has had another drastic COVID-19 spike.
The county is reporting 659 cases, which is an increase of 73 with recoveries factored in.
10 residents are in the hospital while 1,486 have recovered.
The number of deaths is 83.
