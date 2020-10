COVID-19 cases for Broome County have fallen again.

There are currently 555 active cases of the virus in the county, down 44 from yesterday once recoveries are factored in.

44 residents are in the hospital and 2,909 people have recovered.

The number of deaths remains 98.

And, with Halloween tomorrow, County Executive Jason Garnar pleads for residents to not reverse the progress the county has made with lowering its cases and avoid going to large parties or gatherings.