Broome County has experienced it’s biggest jump in COVID-19 cases yet.

The county is reporting 304 cases today, a jump of 78 cases from yesterday’s 243.

Today’s data shows the City of Binghamton at 125 cases, with Town of Vestal following at 44.

Town of Union is the next highest at 30.

The hospital count is now at 9, and 1,296 have made recoveries.

The number of deaths is still static at 82.

View the county dashboard here.