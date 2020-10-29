Latest numbers October 29

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has changed the way it collects data on hospitalizations.

This has lead to a jump in the number of Broome residents being reported on the county’s dashboard which is 45.

But when residents of other counties are included, the number of hospitalizations at Lourdes and UHS jumps to 72.

COVID-19 numbers in general are up again for Broome County.

There are currently 599 cases in the county, up 43 from yesterday.

45 residents are in the hospital and 2,825 have recovered.

Four more deaths have been reported, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s and one in his 70s, bringing the total to 98.