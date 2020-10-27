Latest Numbers October 27

BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 cases are down once again, according to Broome County’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

There are currently 523 active cases, down 25 from yesterday once recoveries have been factored in.

26 people are in the hospital and 2,775 have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at 94.

However, while active cases are dropping because recoveries are outpacing the number of new infections, the percentage of tests that come back positive continues to rise.

The 7 day rolling average within the county’s yellow zone cluster increased to 8.04% yesterday.

In fact, the positivity rate for yesterday alone was over 15% according to the Governor’s office.

The 7 day rolling average is a key metric in determining whether the focus area moves into the more restrictive orange or red zone designations.